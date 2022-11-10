Newport City Council to Choose New Mayor on Tuesday, November 15th

Newport’s Council-elect will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 6 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term.

The Caucus will also be considering appointments for City Solicitor, Probate Judge, and Municipal Court Judge.

The meeting is open to the public and has been posted with the Secretary of State’s website in accordance with Open Meetings Act.

