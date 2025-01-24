Newport HDC Rejects Plan for 91-Room Hotel on Bellevue Ave

The Newport Historic District Commission (HDC) slammed the brakes on plans for a new 91-room, 150,000-square-foot hotel at the Bellevue Gardens shopping plaza in a narrow 4-3 vote on January 14. The decision leaves the upscale development at an impasse.

The Procaccianti Group, the developers behind the ambitious project at 181 Bellevue Avenue, envisioned the independent hotel as a cornerstone of Newport’s hospitality scene. The property promised a new chapter for the iconic avenue, aiming to complement its historic charm while drawing visitors to its state-of-the-art facilities.

But the HDC’s ruling underscores the delicate balance between modern development and preserving Newport’s historic character. The commission raised concerns about the siting of the building, which would have occupied a corner of William Street and Bellevue Avenue.

The proposal first came before the HDC on October 15, but progress was slow, with commissioners repeatedly requesting revisions to address issues related to scale, massing, design details, and siting. By the January 14 meeting, most of the project’s design elements had gained approval, but the building’s placement on the lot remained a sticking point.

In a common procedural move, the HDC split the application, approving all elements except the siting in a 6-1 vote. The siting itself was denied 4-3, with opponents citing the city’s historic preservation standards. Under Newport’s guidelines, new construction must harmonize with the neighborhood’s size, scale, and overall aesthetic.

With the siting denied, the hotel cannot move forward without a reversal of the HDC decision, either through an appeal to the Zoning Board of Review or the Rhode Island Superior Court Land Use Calendar.

Until then, the hotel remains grounded, unable to move forward without the commission’s nod—or a legal reversal.

