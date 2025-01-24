Newport Renews Audrain’s Easton’s Beach Concessions Contract Without Council Input

In a move sure to spark waves of frustration, Newport’s City Manager Colin Kennedy has quietly greenlit the renewal of the concessions contract at Easton’s Beach for the 2025 season, bypassing consultation with the Newport City Council. The decision follows the controversial replacement of the beloved Easton’s Beach Snack Bar, a staple for over 25 years, and its iconic twin lobster rolls, operated by Barry Botelho.

The renewed contract ensures Audrain Hospitality stays in place for another year under terms that include a $72,000 annual lease payment and 10% of gross sales exceeding $750,000—a threshold they missed by roughly 70% in 2024. According to city data, Audrain reported $207,774.89 in total sales, plus an additional $8,103.70 from a subcontractor, Longade, LLC.

Despite the City’s assertion that there was no controversy surrounding the contract, residents will surely remember otherwise. The uproar over demolishing the snack bar and carousel building has yet to settle, with many questioning the city’s decision-making process.

City Administration Defends Renewal Without Consulting City Council

According to city officials, the contract was extended using “long-standing routine administrative procedures.” They cited a lack of “material changes” or “indications of controversy” as justification for bypassing council review.

Yet, critics argue that missing the $750,000 sales target amid record parking receipts in 2024 should have been enough to trigger council discussion. Others point to the public outrage over the original contract award as a glaring sign of controversy.

This decision comes on the heels of City Manager Kennedy going rogue and installing a stop sign on Third Street and a speed camera on Ruggles Avenue without consulting the council. Those actions drew sharp rebukes from the council, with Mayor Charlie Holder saying, “This was a solution looking for a problem,” and Third Ward Councilor David Carlin adding, “This is just another example of the city manager acting unilaterally without consulting the people elected to represent this city. Decisions like these should be made with input from the council and the community, not by one person playing traffic cop.”

This pattern of Kennedy’s unilateral decision-making and questionable leadership is fueling a growing rift between city administration, the City Council, and the citizens of Newport. While officials defend such moves as routine, many Newport residents view them as yet more instances of disregarding community input and accountability.

With the legacy of Easton’s Beach Snack Bar still fresh in people’s minds, the debate over transparency and priorities at one of Newport’s most cherished landmarks remains far from over.

