Mom Busted After Leaving Baby in Car While Playing Slots at Bally’s Tiverton Casino

A Massachusetts mom is facing child neglect charges after cops say she ditched her 15-month-old baby — and the family dog — in a parked car to hit the slot machines at Bally’s Tiverton Casino.

Elyse Busch, 35, of Onset, was busted early Saturday morning after police were called to the casino’s garage around 7 a.m. and found the infant snoozing alone in an unlocked white Toyota — with a dog sitting beside the child.

According to Tiverton Police, surveillance footage showed Busch had been inside the casino for more than 30 minutes before officers tracked her down at a slot machine, living her best life while her child was left helpless in the vehicle.

Security footage and her ID confirmed she was the car’s owner. She was immediately cuffed and slapped with a charge of Cruelty to or Neglect of a Child.

The baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation, and thankfully was released to a family member after being checked out. Both Rhode Island’s DCYF and Massachusetts DCF were notified about the incident.

Busch was arraigned and released on $3,000 surety bail. She’s due back in Newport County District Court on July 17.

The investigation is still ongoing — and Busch may be gambling with more than just her money.

