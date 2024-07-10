Newport Police Department Seeks New Recruits

The City of Newport is actively seeking new recruits to join its esteemed Police Department. Applications for the position of Entry Level Police Officer are being accepted through Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newport Police Officers have the unique opportunity to engage with the community through the oldest Community Policing program in the state. This role allows officers to make a significant impact daily while serving in a dynamic, internationally renowned city.

Recruits will receive a stipend of $1,000 per week during their training at the Rhode Island Municipal Training Academy. Once permanently appointed, Police Officers can earn between $67,488 and $83,334 annually, inclusive of holiday pay and a clothing allowance. Additional compensation is available for those who advance to specialty positions or achieve rank promotions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at PoliceApp.com. Applicants must be at least 21 years old by September 3, 2024, and must have a high school diploma or GED/equivalent.

Prospective officers should be prepared to undergo a Physical Fitness Assessment and a written examination conducted by Fit2ServeRI.com.

For more information about becoming a Newport Police Officer, visit the City’s website at CityofNewport.com/Jobs or email npdrecruitment@cityofnewport.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

