Obituary: Ruth M. Alofsin (1928-2024)

Ruth M. Alofsin, 95 of Middletown RI, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 7, 2024.

She was the wife of the late Fred Alofsin (her Boopie), the love of her life.

Ruth was born on the Rock of Gibraltar, a British Territory on Spain’s south coast. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Heckman (an engineer for the UK Crown) and Florence (Jones). At the age of 12, World War II broke out and she and her siblings were moved to England to avoid conflict.

Unfortunately, the war quickly came to her new home in Plymouth and her family endured bombings (The Blitz) throughout the war.

In 1946 she emigrated to the US, where in 1955 she met Dr. Fred Alofsin in Newport after having his dog “Cliffy” place his head in her lap at the then Cliff Walk Manor – a meet cute if there ever was one.

Married to “Freddy” for 38 years, they enjoyed a vibrant life where Ruth entertained many at their home “The Playhouse” and on their boat “Active”. Special memories included their times on Block Island and with the gang at Christie’s restaurant. Ruth was a world class hostess to all who enjoyed her hospitality and was recognized with an honorary degree in hospitality from Vernon Court College.

She was an avid tennis player and an even more avid tennis fan. Up until her passing she never missed following a major tennis event and was overjoyed when the “Tennis Channel” became a thing.

Having watched Freddy play many polo matches early in their marriage, she later became a regular attendee at Newport Polo where she could be found every Saturday in the summer until her later years.

She was an incomparable grandmother to Sam and their bond was something remarkable to see.

An extraordinary cook and meticulous homemaker, she took great pride in her home and making sure it was always “just so”. She lived independently until her passing and cooked a gourmet meal every evening for herself.

She touched people of many generations and will be remembered for her grace, charm, kindness, wit and culinary skills.

Ruth is survived by her son; John Alofsin, her daughter-in-law; Gail Lowney Alofsin, and her grandson; Sam Alofsin.

Ruth wanted to host one final get together, so there will be a celebration of life for Ruth in the future.

Donations in her memory can be made to Newport Hospital Foundation (please designate to the Wound Center in memory of Ruth Alofsin), 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840 or visit https://giving.lifespan.org/newport/gratitude

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

