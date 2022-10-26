Newport Run and Chug Picks Up 80 Pounds Of Trash In Newport For World Clean Up Day

In celebration of World Clean Up Day, Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) recently partnered with Newport Run and Chug to remove 80 pounds of trash from Newport streets. The evening was sponsored by Revolution Wind, an offshore wind project powered by Orsted and Eversource, that will bring clean, renewable energy and economic development to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Plogging, the word for jogging (or walking) while picking up trash, is a movement that began in Sweden in 2016. This was the second time that ERICD and Newport Run and Chug worked together for a “Plog and Chug,” after a successful plogging event during Earth Month in April. Starting at The Fastnet Pub, the plogging group split up to cover more ground, then after a half hour of plogging everyone returned to the pub for free drinks on Revolution Wind. Each plogger also received a specialty plogging pint glass as a thank you for removing plastic pollution from our environment.

The Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) works to promote and improve long-lasting and environmentally friendly practices that protect natural resources. According to Jessica Cullinan, ERICD Board Member and avid plogger, “As they say, many hands make light work – and that was truly reflected in this event. Many ploggers recounted their plogs with phrases such as ‘We didn’t find that much trash,’ ahead of weighing the impressive 80 pounds of trash collected. Every small effort to help our environment makes a difference, especially when we work together toward the same goals.”

Learn more and join in the fun with Newport Run and Chug at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/runandchug and learn more about ERICD at www.easternriconservation.org.

