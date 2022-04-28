Newport’s Paid & Residential Parking Go into Effect May 1st

The City of Newport’s paid parking and residential sticker programs will go into effect on May 1st.

Metered parking, which will feature the use of multi-space parking kiosks rather than individual meters, will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays. In addition to utilizing new smart parking kiosks, motorists using the City’s paid parking spaces will also be able to pay directly from their smartphone by downloading the Passport Mobile App.

Residents are encouraged to download the free app via the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Parking or by searching for the Passport App on their mobile device’s app store. Once the application is downloaded, users are asked to create an account, select the zone number that is posted on nearby signage and enter the vehicle license plate number. Users can then view their parking history and extend their sessions with the tap of a button.

The fee for parking in a metered space is remaining at $1.25 per hour in increments of twenty-five cents. Parking along Memorial Boulevard at Easton’s Beach is set at $2 per hour.

All City pay stations accept credit cards or coins, with the minimum payment for credit cards set at one hour. Parking kiosks located at the Touro Street Lot and Long Wharf Lot, as well as at 40 Steps on Narragansett Avenue accept credit cards, coins, and bills. Please note that a resident parking sticker does not permit residents to park for free at metered spaces. Newport residents, however are granted three free hours at the Mary Street Parking Lot, which operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week as a self-pay lot with rates of $3 per hour and $20 per day.

Pay stations are located in the center of the lot adjacent to the restroom and accept cash or credit cards. Newport residents with a valid resident parking sticker are entitled to up to three (3) hours of free parking once per day at the Mary Street Lot.

Parking fees will also be in effect at the Gateway Visitor’s Center Parking Lot as of May 1st. Parking rates there are $2 for the first half hour and $1.50 for each subsequent half hour. Weekly and monthly rates are also available.

For Newport residents, the City’s residential parking program will also go into effect on May 1st and run through October 1st.

Visitors are reminded that parking throughout the City’s residential neighborhoods may be restricted to vehicles displaying residential parking permits, and general visitor pass, or temporary residential parking permit. Please take note of posted signage before parking. More information about the City’s residential parking program can be found in Chapter 10.32 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, which is available on the City’s website. For specific questions concerning the City’s parking lots and metered parking, please contact the Transportation Supervisor at (401) 845-5712.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!