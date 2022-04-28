Newport motorists take note: Aquidneck Island Police Parade related traffic delays expected

The Aquidneck Island National Police Parade is kicking off at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 1st, and traffic flow and parking will be affected in the Lower Broadway and Washington Square area from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Because parade participants will begin staging on West Main Road at 10 a.m., it is recommended that people coming into Newport approach from either Memorial Blvd or Connell Hwy to America’s Cup Ave.

The two best routes into the city with available public parking are:

• Westbound on Memorial Blvd, right onto Bellevue Ave. northbound), left on Church St. and right into the Waterfront parking lot (situated between Church and Mary St).

• Farewell St south to America’s Cup Ave and right into the Gateway parking garage

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. All vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed:

• Broadway from Admiral Kalbfus to Washington Sq. south (both sides)

• Touro Street from Thames St to Spring Street

• Charles Street and Duke Street

