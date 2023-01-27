CNBC cancels ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage after seven seasons, ending Leno’s 30-year run with NBC, according to multiple outlets.

Jay Leno’s Garage saw Leno showing off his enormous car collection and interviewing celebrity guests like President Biden, Tony Hawk, Post Malone and Elon Musk.

Leno’s last Tonight Show episode was in February 2014, and CNBC ordered Jay Leno’s Garage just a few months later. It originally began as an NBC.com web series, and then was picked up by CNBC after a special episode in the summer of 2014 took off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This has been an eventful last few months for the comedian who splits his time between Los Angeles and his home on Newport’s Ocean Drive.

Leno suffered severe burns in November when he was working on one of his classic cars in Los Angeles.

Jay told TMZ that he was working on his 1907 White Steamer when a fuel leak caused gasoline to spray on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting him on fire.

Leno received hyperbaric chamber treatment and multiple surgeries for those injuries.

On Thursday, Leno told the Las Vegas Review that he suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps in a motorcycle accident last week.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!