Obituary: Arthur Cornelius Dennis (1942-2023)

Mr. Arthur Cornelius Dennis, 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Arthur was born in Newport, RI to Jesse Rudolphus and Anna Marie Dennis on October 14, 1942. Arthur married Judith DelRoss in Newport in December 1974. Arthur retired from Newport’s Naval Underwater Security Command (NUSC) where he was an Engineer. He was part owner and manager of Fifth Ward Video. Later in life, he was employed by Newport City Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics, was a Ham Radio enthusiast and a devout Catholic.

Arthur is survived by his children, Tammy Dennis-Lurf (Jeff), Jason Dennis (Catherine), Jeremy Dennis and Daralynn Dennis; his siblings, Anna Marie Whitehead and Sheila Toby. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his loyal pup, Karma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Anna Marie Dennis, his siblings, John Francis, Jesse Joseph, Sandra Cecilia, Christopher Edward, and Michael Thomas.

Services for Mr. Dennis will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arthur’s memory to the Fisherman’s Memorial of Narragansett.

