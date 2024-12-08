Obituary: Christine Laudon (1950-2024)

An avid traveler, puzzler and reader, Christine (Davidson) Laudon, 74, of Newport, RI passed away on November 27 after a battle with cancer.

Christine was born on March 31, 1950 to Natalie (Newcomb) and Donald Davidson of Reading, MA. After she graduated from Reading High School in 1968, she went on to study at Simmons College and received a Bachelors in Architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design. She moved to Newport, RI in 1977 where she lived for over 40 years, fixing up old houses, running a business, raising children, giving historical tours, and becoming a valuable member of the Channing Church congregation.

Chris started and ran her own business, American Advantage, in Fall River, MA and worked for 10 years as an apparel manufacturer. After retirement, she spent time with her grandchildren having weekly Nana days while leading walking tours for the NRF exposing thousands of people to her love for the history of Newport. Chris was an integral part of Channing Memorial Church and especially loved working on their historic property upgrades – replacing the bells in the steeple and working through renovation plans.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Logan of Chatham, MA; her children, Corina Horwitz and husband Brian, Silas Laudon, and wife Rebecca; grandchildren Sadie and Lucy Horwitz and Emmett and Natalie Laudon; and former spouse of 35 years, Gene Laudon of Rumford, RI.

A celebration of life will be held April 12, 2025 at Channing Memorial Church in Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham St, Newport, RI 02840.

