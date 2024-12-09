3rd Annual Rogers High School Craft Fair Brings Holiday Cheer to Newport on Dec. 14

Mark your calendars! The 3rd Annual Rogers High School Holiday Craft & Artisan Fair returns on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, offering a festive celebration of local creativity and craftsmanship.

The event, hosted at Rogers High School (15 Wickham Rd., Newport), runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and promises an array of handcrafted goods perfect for holiday gifting or personal indulgence. Sponsored by the RHS Class of 2026, the fair aims to bring the community together while showcasing the talent of local artisans.

Shoppers can explore a diverse range of items, including:

Handmade soaps and body butters to pamper your skin.

to pamper your skin. Beeswax candles and seasonal wreaths to add warmth and holiday flair to your home.

and to add warmth and holiday flair to your home. Leather goods and jewelry for those seeking stylish, handcrafted accessories.

and for those seeking stylish, handcrafted accessories. Birdhouses, ornaments, and pottery to bring charm and character to your decor.

to bring charm and character to your decor. Local photography, watercolor art, and beach-inspired goods that capture the beauty of the region.

that capture the beauty of the region. Upcycled bags, housewares, and tie-dyed fashion for eco-conscious shoppers.

for eco-conscious shoppers. Curated gift baskets and charcuterie boards that make perfect presents.

The fair will also feature Rogers High School swag, allowing attendees to show their school spirit while supporting student initiatives.

In addition to the handcrafted treasures, food and refreshments will be available for purchase, ensuring attendees stay energized while browsing.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support local artisans and find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts,” organizers shared. “We’re excited to welcome the community to celebrate the holiday season together.”

Admission is free, and all proceeds from vendor fees and school swag sales will benefit the RHS Class of 2026.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect present or looking to enjoy a festive outing, the Rogers High School Craft Fair is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this annual holiday tradition!

