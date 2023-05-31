The Unspeakable Podcast: Episode 2 – Who is Bryan Kohberger and what was his connection to the victims?

Editor’s note: This is a new podcast series from our friends Alexandra Bunting and Savannah O’Connell, two lifelong Newport summer residents, best friends, and true crime junkies.

For almost 7 weeks following the University of Idaho murders there were no suspects, but then finally an arrest was made. Who is this man, Bryan Kohberger, who is going on trial for the quadruple homicides and what was his relationship to Maddie, Kaylee, Ethan, Xana and the 1122 Kind Rd house?

Alexandra Bunting and Savannah O’Connell may not be Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporters, but they did go to college where they lived in houses similar to 1122 King Road – the off-campus house in Moscow, ID that became famous after four college students were murdered there in November 2022. Despite lacking any investigative experience, their ability to identify and empathize with the victims using common sense sleuthing makes The Unspeakable an incredibly relatable and revelatory podcast series. What they find is shocking and unexpected as each episode of The Unspeakable takes listeners on a twisted journey, unpacking conspiracy theories, brutal crime scenes and daring to speak on the enigma of an unspeakable horror.

Every week full episodes drop with bone-chilling details as our intrepid reporters try to piece together the mystery of what happened inside 1122 King Road.

Produced by Sweven Studios in Hoboken, NJ, this gripping podcast series will leave you wanting more! This podcast is produced by Sweven Studios in Hoboken, NJ. https://www.swevenhoboken.com/ Podcast Producers Joseph Castelo & Nicole Marquez Intro/Outro Music composed by Elijah Duncan of North Corner Music Group.

