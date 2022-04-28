Obituary: Linda Ryan Jones (1942 – 2022)

Linda Ryan Jones, age 79, died on April 15, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., after a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in New York City, the daughter of Lt. George Francis Ryan and Diana Dodge Ryan of New York and Vaucluse Farm in Portsmouth, R.I. She attended the Wheeler School in Providence, R.I. and then the Mary Burnham School in Northampton, Mass., where she later served as a trustee. She attended the University of Miami in Florida.

Linda was the youngest of four girls. She is survived by her sister, Sheila Ryan Thayer, and half-sister, Alexandra Davies Dewey. She was predeceased by her half-sister, Diana Davies Kendall. She is the grandaughter of the late George D. Widener and Jessie Sloan Widener of Philadelphia, Penn., and Newport, R.I., and the late Clendenin J. Ryan and Jeanne Harder Ryan of New York City. Linda is the greatgrandaughter of the late Thomas Fortune Ryan.

Linda married Francis C. Grant III in 1966. They resided in Chestnut Hill, Penn., and eventually divorced. In 1973, she married William H. Dyer Jones and moved to Providence and Newport, where she devoted her life to raising their two daughters, Ryan and Alix.

An accomplished equestrian, Linda competed on the showjumping circuit for many years and was a member of the Radnor Hunt Club in Radnor, Penn. She also was a member of the Spouting Rock Beach Association in Newport, where she spent summers with her children and grandchildren.

Linda was never happier than when surrounded by her family. She was passionate about her animals, especially horses and dogs of which she owned many throughout her life. She was an avid reader, especially of European history. Linda was known for her generosity and kindness toward everyone.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Alexandra Dyer Jones and Virginia Ryan Jones-Ouvaroff, her son-in-law, Caspar Ouvaroff, and her two beloved grandchildren, Scarlett Ryan Ouvaroff and Oscar William Ouvaroff.

A memorial service will be held this summer in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, R.I.

