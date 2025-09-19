Obituary: Lisa Fagan (1972-2025)

Lisa Marie Fagan, 53, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at Heatherwood Health Care in Newport. She was born in Fall River, MA on July 23, 1972, to the late Marie A (Minese) Fagan and Thomas A. Fagan, Sr. Lisa lived in Portsmouth for all of her life until health complications forced her to move from her childhood home and into a nursing home.

A graduate of Portsmouth High School and Bristol Community College, Lisa dedicated her career to working with children. She worked as a caregiver at various group homes, and was a Special Education Assistant for Newport County Regional Special Education and Portsmouth School Department.

Her family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Heatherwood for their support and care in her final years. Lisa will be greatly missed by the many friends and students whose lives she touched. Lisa enjoyed travel in her earlier years going as far away as Greece. She was also a lover of animals, especially her beloved dogs.

Lisa is survived by her father, Thomas A. Fagan, Sr., of Panama City, FL, her daughter, Kayla Fagan, of Woonsocket, her brother, Thomas Fagan, Jr. (Stephanie), of Portsmouth, and her chihuahua, Nala. She is also survived by her aunt and uncles: Michelle Medeiros (Ronald) of Little Compton, Ronald Minese of Tiverton, Michael Minese, David Minese (Laura) and Gerry Minese, all of Portsmouth, in addition to her nephews, and several cousins.

Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Fagan, maternal grandparents, Jean and August Minese, Jr., and paternal grandparents, Clara and John F. Fagan Jr.

At Lisa’s request, funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements will be made by Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth. She will be laid to rest by her beloved mother in Newport Memorial Park.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

