Rare Harbor House Offering — “Reliance” on Newport’s Goat Island Lists for $4,150,000

5 Defenders Row | Newport, RI | 3–4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms | 1,828 Sq. Ft. | Four Private Decks | Rare Garage | Gated Community Pool, Tennis & 24-Hour Security | Panoramic Harbor Views | Offered by Alyce Wright of Lila Delman Compass for $4,150,000.

Set along the water’s edge on Goat Island, “Reliance” is a Harbor House cottage with cinematic, panoramic views across Newport Harbor. From sunrise sails to golden-hour regattas, enjoy a true front-row vantage as mega-yachts, classic sailboats, and day cruisers drift past your deck.

Thoughtfully oriented for privacy with greater space between neighboring cottages, the residence is filled with natural light and water views from nearly every room. An open-plan first floor unites the kitchen, dining, and living areas, where sliders open to a large deck perched above the harbor—perfect for morning coffee, cocktail hour, or even casting a line and fishing right from home.

Upstairs, the en-suite primary bedroom is a private retreat with two separate decks framing the harbor—wake to boats on the bay without leaving your bed. Two additional bedrooms offer flexibility, including one with a large private deck. A skylit loft room provides a versatile fourth bedroom option or a luminous office.

Rare for the Harbor Houses, four private decks extend living outdoors, while a dedicated garage adds coveted convenience. Within the gated community, residents enjoy resort-style amenities—a pool, tennis court, and 24-hour security—blending the privacy of a single-family feel with the ease of condominium living. Offered furnished for a turnkey coastal lifestyle.

