Obituary: Mildred L. Grinnell (1927-2024)

Mildred L. (Thomas) Grinnell, 97, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Newport Hospital.

She was the wife of Laurance Franklin Grinnell, LTC (RET).

Born in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late Henry Ellsworth and Mabel (Vaughn) Thomas.

Mildred’s career as a secretary included time at the Newport Chamber of Commerce, the Newport Torpedo Station, the Portsmouth School Department and ending with 10 years at Raytheon retiring in 1992. She was a lifelong member of Portsmouth United Methodist Church.

For Milly, the most important aspect of life was family. Besides her husband of 67 years, she is survived by her children; Edgar Forrest Grinnell and his wife Anne of Leland, NC, Laurance Ellsworth Grinnell and his wife Diana of Portsmouth, RI, Robin Elizabeth Heilborn and her husband Clifford of Portsmouth, RI, her five grandchildren; Joshua Heilborn, Jeremy Heilborn, Patricia Bojanowski, Laurance Grinnell and Morgan Grinnell, she adored her nephew, Brad, and her nieces; Louise, Linda, Joan, Pam, Alison, and Laurie, as well as her three great-grandchildren; Savannah Heilborn, Joel Grinnell and Owen Bojanowski.

She is the sister of the late Thelma Louise Therrien and the late Marion Elizabeth Shakarian.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 10:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Portsmouth Cemetery in Portsmouth.

Memorial donations may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

