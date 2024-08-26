Obituary: John M. Mello (1940-2024)

John M. Mello, a devoted husband, father, and dedicated employee, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2024, HopeHospice Inpatient Center, Providence, RI at the age of 83. Born in Newport, RI on October 16, 1940, John was a proud American citizen and a veteran of the Army, serving his country with honor.

John spent 38 years working for Raytheon. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he was a respected member of the team. Outside of work, John was an avid fisherman and was a proud member of the Portsmouth Fisherman’s Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Mello, and his two sons, Michael Grilo (Violetta) and Timothy Grilo, and his grandchildren, Orson and Pascale. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. John’s dedication to his family and his country will forever be remembered.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 8:30am-9:30am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial for John M. Mello will be held at Jesus Saviour Church immediately following at 10:00 am.

John was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank, Joseph, William, Alfred, Frank Jr, Deolinda, Mary, Irene and Julia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in John’s memory.

