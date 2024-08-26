Newport Mansions Extend Two Popular Tours to Offer More Insight Into ‘The Gilded Age’ and Preservation Efforts

Starting Tuesday, September 3, The Preservation Society of Newport County will provide additional opportunities for visitors to enjoy two of its most sought-after guided tours at the Newport Mansions.

The “Inside ‘The Gilded Age'” tour, which offers an exclusive look into the production of HBO’s Emmy-winning series filmed at four of the historic mansions, will now be available every Tuesday and Friday from September 3 through September 27. This 3.75-hour tour includes stops at The Elms, Marble House, Chateau-sur-Mer, and The Breakers, where guides will share details about the scenes filmed in various rooms, recount stories of the original inhabitants, and provide behind-the-scenes insights into hosting a major television production in these National Historic Landmark museums.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information is available at www.newportmansions.org/events/inside-the-gilded-age-tour.

Additionally, the popular “Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress Tour” will be offered twice daily for the first time since its launch in late June. This guided tour gives visitors a rare glimpse into the third-floor private spaces of The Breakers, used by the Vanderbilt family and their staff, which have never before been open to the public in the mansion’s 129-year history.

From September 3 through October 14, the “Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress Tour” will be offered at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. Starting October 15, the tour will be available once daily at 1:30 p.m.

Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For more details, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/the-breakers-third-floor.

