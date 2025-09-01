Obituary: Thomas Galvin (1942-2025)

Dr. Thomas Patrick Galvin, 82, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2025. He was the devoted husband of Joan (Reardon) Galvin for 56 years.

Born in Newport on September 18, 1942, he was the son of Thomas Galvin Sr. and Catherine (Murphy) Galvin. He attended Newport Public Schools and De La Salle Academy before graduating from Fordham University, where he formed many lifelong friendships. He went on to earn his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, where he also met his wife Joan, then a nursing student. He completed his internship at Yale University and his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Galvin practiced as an orthopedic surgeon for more than 40 years in Fall River, MA serving patients with skill, dedication, and compassion. He held leadership roles as Chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at both Charlton Memorial Hospital and St. Anne’s Hospital, and he also shared his love of science as a biology instructor at Salve Regina University.

A lifelong advocate for education, Dr. Galvin proudly served on the Newport School Committee and founded Parents Helping Students at Portsmouth High School. He also supported the Newport Public Education Foundation, continuing his commitment to strengthening opportunities for local students and families.

In retirement, he found joy on the golf course, especially in the company of friends Richard LaFrance, Thomas Rodgers, and John “Red” Cummings, with whom he shared many rounds at the Acoaxet Club and Carnegie Abbey.

Dr. Galvin is survived by his wife Joan of Newport, and their six sons: Patrick M. Galvin (Sharon Flanagan) of Berkeley, CA; Timothy J. Galvin (Molly Fleming) of San Diego, CA; Brendan D. Galvin of Beverly, MA; Michael T. Galvin of Newport, RI; Daniel J. Galvin (Patricia Ruiz) of Middletown, RI; and Sean P. Galvin of Truro, MA. He also leaves four beloved grandchildren-Casey, Drew, Riley, and Finley Galvin-and two sisters, Ann Wagner of Ann Arbor, MI, and Ellen McConnell (Mark) of Norfolk, MA.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private at St. Columba Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the United Way of Greater Fall River ( https://uwgfr.org ) or the Newport Public Education Foundation ( https://npef-ri.org ).

He will be remembered for his devotion to family, medicine, education, and community-and for the warmth, wit, and friendship he shared throughout his life.”