Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Three former players have been selected as finalists for this year’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. This year’s finalists are offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork. All three players played key roles in helping the Patriots to the NFL’s only 16-0 regular season in NFL history in 2007.

Vrabel is a finalist for the sixth straight time, while Mankins and Wilfork are both first-time finalists.

Starting today, Patriots fans are encouraged to vote for the Patriots finalist most deserving of Hall of Fame induction. Fans can vote on www.patriots.com/hof through May 16. The team will announce the fans’ selection of the 2022 Patriots Hall of Famer on May 17.

This year’s inductee will become the 32nd person to be enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony has historically been held on the Enel Plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. The date and time of this year’s ceremony will be announced once it is confirmed.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting at least one player into the team’s hall of fame each year. The process involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top-three tallies become that year’s finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year’s inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows its fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest individual honor. In addition to the fans annually selecting one of the three finalists, every other year either a contributor or a player who has been retired for at least 25 years is added to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The New England Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting on Wednesday, April 6, to vote for this year’s candidates for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Now it is up to the fans to select the 2022 honoree.

