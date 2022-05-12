Cicilline Announces Congressional Art Competition Winners

Congressman David N. Cicilline announced this week that Gayatri Buchta, a junior at East Providence High School, was awarded first place in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The annual contest seeks to spotlight local talent and promote arts education, fostering the next generation of Rhode Island artists. Cicilline, who has run the competition each year since coming to Congress, held an award ceremony at his Providence office to recognize all the artists who participated in this year’s competition.



Gayatri’s piece, “Tangled,” will be exhibited in the US Capitol for one year. The second place entry, “Wind,” from Met High School Junior Kayla Steele, will be displayed in the Congressman’s Washington, DC for one year. The third place entry, “Lupita,” from North Kingstown High School Junior Aria Carnevale, will be displayed in the Congressman’s Rhode Island office for one year.



“As always, I was inspired by the immense talent of each of this year’s competitors,” said Congressman Cicilline. “These young artists are a testament to not only how talented Rhode Island’s students are, but also the incredible impact our art community is having on our student. Congratulations to Gayatri, Kayla, and Aria and thank you to all the artists who shared their works with us this year.



The three awardees were selected by a panel of three independent judges. A total of 26 talented young artists submitted artwork to be considered for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.



Sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the art competition provides an opportunity for Members of Congress nationwide to encourage and recognize the talents of their young constituents.



An album of all 2022 student submissions is available on Congressman Cicilline’s Facebook page.

First Place

Tangled

Gayatri Buchta

East Providence High School

Grade 11

Second Place

Wind

Kayla Steele

Met High School, Grade 11

Third Place

Lupita

Aria Carnevale

North Kingstown High School

Grade 11

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!