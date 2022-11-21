President Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Chocolate and Chip

President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday at the White House in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

This year’s turkeys, “Chocolate” and “Chip,” which the president noted is his favorite ice cream flavor, come from North Carolina. Biden last year pardoned turkeys named “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” from Indiana.

Tune in as I pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey. https://t.co/ZugiKevier — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

“The votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no fowl play,” Biden said. “The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepard Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.”

The Turkey pardon ceremony officially began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

