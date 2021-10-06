Newport named a Top 10 Small City in America by Condé Nast Traveler

We recently named Newport one of the best beach towns on the East Coast, and Traveler readers agree. Once the summer playground of the Vanderbilts and other Gilded Age families, the city is still filled with their grand mansions along the Cliff Walk, and many are now open to the public for tours. If the summer crowds are a deterrent, try Sachuest Point, a wildlife refuge with nearly three miles of trails. When it’s time for dinner, book a reservation at the Clarke Cooke House, which offers fine dining overlooking the harbor, or if you’re feeling casual, head to Mission for burgers and a selection of local beers.

Eats:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.

Want to dine where Newport eats? Head on up to Bellevue Avenue and visit The La Forge Casino Restaurant. The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects our commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Party:

The party never stops at Gurney’s, The Deck, Dockside, and Tavern on Broadway!

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a visit to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

The Audrain Automobile Museum has a mission to preserve and present automotive history while connecting and engaging with other non-profits and the community as a whole. Established in 2014, the Museum transformed the historic Audrain Building into a captivating display floor, fit specifically for our cultural needs. The Museum has access to collections with of over 300 cars, allowing for three fresh and unique exhibits per year. Ranging from Brass Era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, the Museum is dedicated to entertaining all generations and stylistic preferences.

America’s love affair with automobiles is intrinsic and Newport’s role is essential. The Museum engages and educates the Aquidneck Island community through car events and other nonprofit activities to further its position within automotive history. As the Museum continues to grow, so does its status as a must stop destination for both car enthusiasts and Newport visitors alike.

Taste the flavor:

Swing by the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., sample some of their award winning creations, grab a bite at the food truck that pull up every weekend and enjoy some great live music.

Founded in 1999 by four college friends, Newport Storm Brewery was the original production craft brewery in Rhode Island. They created more than 100 distinctive beers while keeping things local and authentic. From their flagship Hurricane Amber Ale to seasonal brews made with Rhode Island grown ingredients, to beers aged in rum barrels, the brewery has been in the vanguard of craft brewing for nearly 20 years.

In 2006 the crew began distilling craft spirits. They were the first distillery in Rhode Island in 135 years and currently produce whiskey, a single barrel rum, and an overproof white rum.

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Get in Shape:

Pulse Newport is an award winning interval training focused bootcamp style gym offering HIIT, Spin, Bootcamp and Barre classes at two different locations. Elite Memberships include everything they offer. They have over a dozen certified, amazing trainers ready to give you the best workout in Newport.

Open Gym, Peloton Treadmill, Stairmasters, Barre Studio & Classes, HIIT Studio & Classes, Rowing Classes, Spin Classes, Infrared Sauna, Personal Training, Stretching Area, Dumbells to 110 lbs, Member Challenges, Body Composition Analysis, FitCamp Weight Loss Lean Muscle Building Program

Getting here:

Traveling in from New York City? Don’t forget about our friends at Tradewind Aviation and their super affordable shared charter flights from White Plains to Newport Airport.

