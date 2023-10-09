Providence’s Federal Hill Named Top 5 Best Little Italy Neighborhood in America by Travel + Leisure

Providence, Rhode Island’s Federal Hill was named a Top 5 Little Italy neighborhood in the country by Travel + Leisure along with Boston, San Diego, New York, and Philadelphia.

Here’s what they had to say about Federal Hill:

Providence’s Little Italy in historic Federal Hill covers both Atwells Avenue and Spruce Street and has embraced Italian immigrants since the early 1900s. This bustling community has maintained its charm and continues to encapsulate the essence of a true Little Italy neighborhood through specialty stores like Venda Ravioli and Tony’s Colonial Foods, its pastry shops, and its classic Italian-American restaurants. No trip to Federal Hill would be complete without stopping by Scialo Brothers Bakery for a sfogliatella (a traditional pastry from Naples) or other beloved Italian cookies. Dine at Il Massimo for Italian favorites like spaghettoni alla carbonara, or enjoy a fresh take on Southern Italian cuisine paired with a wine from the entirely Italian wine list at Pane e Vino.

Boston took the top spot:

The North End in Boston is the city’s unofficial Little Italy, and it is emblematic of the enduring legacy Italian-American cuisine and culture have created. With lines winding down Hanover Street at Mike’s Pastry or Modern Pastry, this neighborhood — the oldest one in Boston — is teeming with delicious pastries, including some coveted cannoli. Enjoy Southern Italian-inspired pasta dishes and pizza napoletana straight from the brick oven at Antico Forno, sip a cappuccino at Caffé Vittoria, the first Italian cafe in Boston, and taste the squid ink linguine at The Daily Catch, known for its Sicilian-style seafood and pasta dishes. Or, for a taste of an authentic Italian festa — a festival marking the occasion of a saint’s feast day — plan your visit over the last Sunday in August for the North End’s St. Anthony’s Feast. A quintessential Italian Catholic celebration, St. Anthony’s Feast brings together vendors serving classic Italian-American foods, live musical acts, and a grand procession through the streets of the North End.

