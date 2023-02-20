Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 4 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 4 cents from last week ($3.36), averaging $3.32 per gallon. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago ($3.31), and 21 cents lower than February 20, 2022 ($3.53). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“The U.S. is awash in crude oil with inventories building by 16 million barrels last week. This will put downward pressure on prices overall. Even as refineries are shutting down for planned and unplanned maintenance, it has not contributed to a tighter market so far,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast’s February 20 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be the same as last week, averaging $3.41 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago ($3.39), and is 12 cents lower than this day last year ($3.53)

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.32 $3.36 $3.31 $3.53 Massachusetts $3.34 $3.38 $3.34 $3.54 Connecticut $3.29 $3.31 $3.24 $3.66

*Prices as of February 20, 2023

