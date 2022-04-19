Rhode Island Gas Prices Down Two Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 2 cents from last week ($4.02), averaging $4.00 per gallon. Today’s price is 26 cents lower than a month ago ($4.26), and $1.23 higher than April 18, 2021 ($2.77). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

AAA Northeast’s April 18 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week ($4.11), averaging $4.08 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 19 cents lower a month ago ($4.27), and $1.21 higher than this day last year ($2.87).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.00 $4.02 $4.26 $2.77 Massachusetts $4.07 $4.11 $4.29 $2.74 Connecticut $3.90 $3.92 $4.37 $2.88

*Prices as of April 18, 2022

