Rhode Island State Workers could receive $3,000 for getting COVID vaccination under new union contract

Earlier today, WPRI reported that Governor McKee’s administration has reached a tentative four-year agreement with AFSCME Council 94, the state’s largest of state workers union, that includes a provision for two separate $1,500 bonuses for getting a COVID-19 vaccination. The bonuses will be paid to those yet to be vaccinated and paid to state employees who have already done so.

Rhode Island Republican Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki said:

“It’s estimated that AFSCME Council 94 has 10,000 active and retired members it represents. For argument’s sake, if only half of that number are active and receive the bonus, this would cost Rhode Island over $15 million.”

Cienki continued, “What this essentially does is give free taxpayer money to state workers who have already been vaccinated like the rest of us, while those who remain unvaccinated for religious or health reasons will undoubtedly remain unvaccinated.” She concluded, “Governor McKee can frame this as trying to get “needles in arms” as he so proudly repeats every time he is in front of a microphone, but let’s call this exactly what it is, a disgraceful attempt to buy support from the unions before a primary.”

Union members are set to vote on the contract on December 2nd.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!