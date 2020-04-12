Because of the wind and heavy rain forecast for Monday, April 13th, all outdoor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing sites in Rhode Island will be closed tomorrow. This includes testing sites at:

• URI in South Kingstown; • CCRI in Warwick; • Rhode Island College in Providence; • Rhode Island Hospital in Providence; • Kent Hospital in Warwick; • Newport Hospital in Newport; • Westerly Hospital in Westerly • CVS Rapid Testing Site in Lincoln; and • Respiratory Clinics with outdoor tents.

Healthcare providers should not make any additional appointments for Monday, April 13th. Any patient with an existing appointment for Monday, April 13th, will be automatically rescheduled to Tuesday, April 14th, at the same time.

COVID-19 Data Update:

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is announcing 316 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,665. RIDOH is also announcing seven additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people were in their 60s (two people), 70s (two people), 80s (two people), and 90s (one person). Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 63. Currently, 201 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island.