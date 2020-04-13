The National Weather Service has issued an Urgent Weather Message predicting damaging winds impacting Southern New England starting around 1pm Monday and continuing until 10pm. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with 75 mph gusts expected. The NWS warns of damaging winds that will blow down trees and power lines with widespread power outages and internet outages expected. Travel will be difficult,especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, 1-2 inches of driving rain is expected with the possibility of coastal flooding. Rains are expected to begin by 5am.

Everyone should make certain that all of their electronic devices are fully charged tonight and to keep flashlights at the ready.

National Grid is securing additional resources to support potential restoration needs and collaborating with local and state agencies to ensure that they are prepared for the storm and its aftermath.

Please remember, if you see a downed line, keep away from it and anything it may be in contact with. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or by calling 911.