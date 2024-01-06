RI Senate Finance Chairman Lou DiPalma to participate in White House event next week

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma is set to participate at an upcoming event scheduled at the White House on January 10. The event, titled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Rhode Island and Connecticut,” is part of a series organized by the White House, showcasing the achievements of local elected officials and community leaders resulting from key investments and programs.

During the event, Chairman DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) will underscore the concrete and positive impact of investments championed by the Biden-Harris administration in Rhode Island. Notably, he will highlight over $700 million in private sector investments within the state, a direct outcome of groundbreaking legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chairman DiPalma expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Rhode Island is on far better footing due to the passage of these acts, and through these laws, Rhode Island is better positioned to tackle the challenges and the opportunities of the future.”

The Chairman is slated to delve into Rhode Island’s strategic investments in its road and bridge infrastructure, showcasing the state’s proactive approach in addressing the soaring costs of prescription drugs. Additionally, he will shed light on Rhode Island’s robust support for economic development and innovation. A particular emphasis will be placed on the establishment of the Ocean Tech Hub of Southeastern New England, a testament to Rhode Island’s commitment to leveraging its unique coastal assets for regional growth.

As part of the broader White House series, the gathering aims to foster discussions on the pivotal role of federal initiatives in shaping the future of local communities.

