Forget Winter, Beach Season is Coming! Buy Your 2024 RI State Beach Season Parking Pass Online Today

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has begun for the 2024 state beach season parking passes and gift certificates. Residents, non-residents, and seniors are invited to secure their passes online, setting the stage for a seamless entry into the Ocean State’s stunning beaches during the upcoming summer.

Governor Dan McKee said, “For many Rhode Islanders and visitors alike, the cold days of winter involve looking forward to the upcoming beach season at the Ocean State’s spectacular state beaches. The more beachgoers who buy their parking passes ahead of time, the faster we’ll all be able to get on our beautiful beaches during the busy summer ahead.”

DEM Director Terry Gray echoed the sentiment, urging individuals to plan ahead. “It might seem counterintuitive to already be planning for this summer’s hazy, hot, and humid beach days, but now is the perfect time to buy your 2024 state beach season parking pass for some of the best beaches anywhere.”

Season passes and gift certificates are available at current rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are priced at $30, non-resident passes at $60, resident senior passes at $15, and non-resident senior passes at $30. Interested parties can make their purchases at www.beachparkingri.com. Those eligible for a no-cost disability beach parking pass are encouraged to contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for assistance.

To expedite entry and reduce wait times at entry booths, DEM advises purchasing passes well in advance of beach plans. The validation process for passes takes up to 24 hours during the summer months, ensuring accurate fee charges based on residency and age.

Season passes grant access to parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches. These include Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck in South Kingstown, Misquamicut in Westerly, Roger Wheeler, Scarborough North and South, and Salty Brine in Narragansett. It’s important to note that passes do not guarantee admission on high-capacity days and operate on a first-come, first-served basis at all locations.

Notably, the transition to electronic passes eliminates the need for physical passes on vehicle windshields. LAZ Parking, DEM’s parking vendor, employs license plate recognition (LPR) technology at express lanes, allowing for swift entry for prepaid customers. Express lanes are available at all state beaches, except for East Beach, Charlestown Breachway, and Salty Brine.

As Rhode Islanders gear up for another exciting beach season, securing parking passes early ensures a smooth start to sun-soaked days at the state’s picturesque shores.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

