Indulge Your Palate: Providence Restaurant Weeks Showcases the Best in Local Cuisine

As the calendar turns to 2024, food enthusiasts are gearing up for the gastronomic extravaganza of the season, Providence Restaurant Weeks, presented by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB). Running from January 7 to 20, this highly anticipated promotion features an array of culinary experiences from nearly 70 restaurants spanning Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and beyond.

Kristen Adamo, President, and CEO of the PWCVB expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Providence Restaurant Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars – its food scene – and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year. Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great – whether it’s at your favorite neighborhood spot or at one of our area’s brand new restaurants.”

This year’s edition introduces new restaurants into the mix, offering patrons the opportunity to explore diverse menus, prix fixe options, and special offers for both lunch and dinner. The culinary celebration extends beyond delectable meals, featuring signature cocktails and more to enhance the dining experience.

Providence Restaurant Weeks is not just a feast for the taste buds but also a chance to explore the rich culinary landscape of Rhode Island. From vegan offerings to fine dining and family-friendly establishments, the event promises something for everyone.

For those eager to plan their culinary adventures, a comprehensive list of all participating restaurants, along with their Restaurant Weeks menus, can be found at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the flavors that make Rhode Island a culinary destination, as Providence Restaurant Weeks unfolds from January 7 to 20, 2024.

Bristol

DeWolf Tavern

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Chapel Grille

Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Providence Oyster Bar

East Providence

Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt

Johnston

Bar’Lino

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

110 Grill

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bacaro Restaurant

Backstage Kitchen & Bar

Bellini

Blu Violet Roof Bar

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Casa Azul Taqueria

Cassarino’s Ristorante

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Diego’s East Side Restaurant

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

Ellie’s

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen

The George

Gift Horse

Gracie’s

Hemenway’s Restaurant

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

KG Kitchen Bar

Il Massimo

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Moonshine Alley

Narragansett Brewing Company

New Rivers

Nicks on Broadway

Oberlin

Ocean State Sandwich Company

Olneyville New York System Restaurant

Otra Restaurant

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

Pasta Beach

Pizzico Oyster Bar

Plant City

Providence G Pub

Providence Oyster Bar

Providence Wine Bar

Red Stripe

Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence

Res American Bistro

Rooftop at the Providence G

The Salted Slate

Sarto

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

The Patio on Broadway

Trattoria Appia

Waterman Grille

South Kingstown

Matunuck Oyster Bar

Warren

Metacom Kitchen

Warwick

BIG DOG EATS Food Truck

Elizabeth’s of Portofino

Iron Works

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

