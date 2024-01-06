Indulge Your Palate: Providence Restaurant Weeks Showcases the Best in Local Cuisine

As the calendar turns to 2024, food enthusiasts are gearing up for the gastronomic extravaganza of the season, Providence Restaurant Weeks, presented by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB). Running from January 7 to 20, this highly anticipated promotion features an array of culinary experiences from nearly 70 restaurants spanning Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and beyond.
Kristen Adamo, President, and CEO of the PWCVB expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Providence Restaurant Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars – its food scene – and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year. Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great – whether it’s at your favorite neighborhood spot or at one of our area’s brand new restaurants.”
This year’s edition introduces new restaurants into the mix, offering patrons the opportunity to explore diverse menus, prix fixe options, and special offers for both lunch and dinner. The culinary celebration extends beyond delectable meals, featuring signature cocktails and more to enhance the dining experience.
Providence Restaurant Weeks is not just a feast for the taste buds but also a chance to explore the rich culinary landscape of Rhode Island. From vegan offerings to fine dining and family-friendly establishments, the event promises something for everyone.
For those eager to plan their culinary adventures, a comprehensive list of all participating restaurants, along with their Restaurant Weeks menus, can be found at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the flavors that make Rhode Island a culinary destination, as Providence Restaurant Weeks unfolds from January 7 to 20, 2024.
Bristol
DeWolf Tavern
Cranston
Avvio Ristorante
Chapel Grille
Legal Sea Foods
East Greenwich
Circe Restaurant & Bar
Providence Oyster Bar
East Providence
Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt
Johnston
Bar’Lino
Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
North Providence
Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Providence
110 Grill
Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
Bacaro Restaurant
Backstage Kitchen & Bar
Bellini
Blu Violet Roof Bar
Cafe Nuovo
The Capital Grille
Capriccio
Casa Azul Taqueria
Cassarino’s Ristorante
Circe Restaurant & Bar
Diego’s East Side Restaurant
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
Ellie’s
Federal Taphouse & Kitchen
The George
Gift Horse
Gracie’s
Hemenway’s Restaurant
Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
KG Kitchen Bar
Il Massimo
Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
Moonshine Alley
Narragansett Brewing Company
New Rivers
Nicks on Broadway
Oberlin
Ocean State Sandwich Company
Olneyville New York System Restaurant
Otra Restaurant
Pane e Vino Ristorante
Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
Pasta Beach
Pizzico Oyster Bar
Plant City
Providence G Pub
Providence Oyster Bar
Providence Wine Bar
Red Stripe
Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence
Res American Bistro
Rooftop at the Providence G
The Salted Slate
Sarto
Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
The Patio on Broadway
Trattoria Appia
Waterman Grille
South Kingstown
Matunuck Oyster Bar
Warren
Metacom Kitchen
Warwick
BIG DOG EATS Food Truck
Elizabeth’s of Portofino
Iron Works
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!