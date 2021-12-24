RIP Ann M. Vorro

Ann M. Vorro of Middletown, RI passed away at home on December 20, 2021.

Ann is survived by her two sons Christopher Vorro (Crystal and her daughter Amber) of Middletown, RI, and Kevin Vorro of Fall River, MA. She is also survived by her Granddaughter Chelsea Thames (Cameron) who she enjoyed spending time with.

Ann was the daughter of the late J. Raymond and Marion Kelly. She also leaves three sisters Patricia M. Lemler of Middletown, RI, Kathleen M. Taylor of Crofton, MD and Mary K. Silvia of Portsmouth, RI. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Ann graduated from Newport’s St. Catherine’s Academy in 1955. A 1958 graduate from the former Newport Hospital School of Nursing, Ann worked for Newport Hospital for 47 years. Following her retirement from Newport Hospital, she worked for Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, Portsmouth, RI. Ann was a bright, energetic, strong, and caring woman. She really enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the Patriots, Words with Friends, Facebook and also online shopping and wine night with Jean Carpender. The family would like to extend personal thanks to Shelly Boahin and all her caregivers, her wonderful neighbors Susy and Charlie Anderson. They would also want to thank Hope Health Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Ann’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford Street, Fall River, MA 02723.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!