Rhode Island State Police Seize 90 Pounds of Fentanyl!

The Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday the seizure of 90 pounds of fentanyl.

Colonel James Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said on Thursday that members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested three individuals for narcotics and weapons charges.

The Rhode Island State Police/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force initiated an investigation regarding individuals who were allegedly involved in a drug trafficking operation in the greater Providence Area. Court authorized search warrants were obtained for residences located in the cities of Cranston and Providence. These court authorized search warrants were executed by members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, along with members of the Providence Police Intelligence Unit. As a result of the investigation the following items were seized, and the following individuals were arrested:

41 kilograms of fentanyl

67.7 grams of cocaine

United States currency – $ 20,545.00

Two (2) Polymer80 Ghost Guns

Five (5) vehicles

Scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Angel Camilo, age 21, of 918 Cranston Street, Cranston, Rhode Island.

Mr. Camilo was charged with the following:

Possession With the Intent to Deliver in Excess of 1 Kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver 1 oz- 1 kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Controlled Substance Conspiracy

Possession of a Ghost Gun

Miguel Jimenez Cruz, age 26, of 330 Narragansett Street, 2nd floor, Cranston, Rhode Island.

Mr. Cruz was charged with the following:

Possession With the Intent to Deliver in Excess of 1 Kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver 1 oz- 1 kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Controlled Substance Conspiracy

Possession of a Ghost Gun.

Luz Jimenez Regalado, age 24, of 73 Gallatin Street, 3rd floor, Providence, Rhode Island.

Mrs. Regalado was charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Deliver in Excess of 1 Kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession with the Intent to Deliver 1 oz- 1 kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Controlled Substance Conspiracy.

All three individuals were arraigned at 6Th District Court and after their appearance all three individuals were held without bail pending further court dates.

A person found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Deliver in Excess of 1 Kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl may be subject to a fine of not more than one million dollars ($1,000,000) or imprisoned for a term up to life.

A person found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Deliver 1 oz- 1 kilogram of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Cocaine upon conviction, may be imprisoned for not more than thirty (30) years, or fined not more than one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) nor less than three thousand dollars ($3,000), or both.

A person found guilty of Controlled Substance Conspiracy is subject to the same punishment prescribed for the commission of the substantive offense of which there is a conspiracy to violate.

A person found guilty of Possession of a Ghost Gun may be subject to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000), imprisonment of not more than ten (10) years, or both.

The HIDTA Task Force is managed by the Rhode Island State Police. It is comprised of members from the Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, North Providence Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Middletown Police Department, Bristol Police Department, Narragansett, Police Department and Rhode Island National Guard.

