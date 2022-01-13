RIP Barbara Anne Donovan

Barbara Anne Donovan, 70, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 8, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the loving wife to Daniel D. Donovan III for 49 years.

Barbara was born in Newport, R.I. to the late John and Josephine (Ruggeri) Bradfield. She grew up in Newport, R.I. and has resided in Newport, Portsmouth, and Middletown.

Mrs. Donovan was a medical assistant to many doctors’ offices in Newport and also worked in the birthing center at Newport Hospital. Barbara was a lover of all animals, from dogs to parrots. She gave a loving home to many rescue animals in need throughout her lifetime.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, Daniel D. Donovan III, their children, Bryant (Kara) Donovan, of Portsmouth, and Daniel (Farrell) Donovan IV, of Portsmouth. She also leaves her sister, Joanne Dormoy, of MO, all her loving grandchildren, Camryn, Kaia, Trey, Cruz, Jax, and Elle, and step-grandson, Colin, a niece, Monica Irons, and two nephews, Jay and Chad Irons.

Services for Mrs. Donovan will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!