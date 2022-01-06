RIP Charles “Charlie” Robert Walsh

Charles “Charlie” Robert Walsh, 86, of Tiverton, RI passed away on December 30, 2021 from COVID complications at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Judith E. (Gotham) Walsh for 44 years. Mr. Walsh leaves behind his wife Judith, his son Charles Jr. (Stephanie) and his daughter Merritt. He is survived by granddaughters Elianna and Charlotte.

He also leaves his siblings David Walsh (Catherine) of Dedham, MA, Marilyn Costello (late Jeremiah) Weymouth, MA and Helena Kuhn (late Henry) of Louisville, KY. He is pre deceased by siblings Jacquelyn Bellew, Leo Walsh, and John Frankie Walsh. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and great and grand nephews and nieces as well as beloved members of the Gotham family.

Charlie grew up in Everett, MA. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and spent 8 months in Korea with the 5th Air Force, 95th Bomb Squadron Light and 2 years in Japan as a training leader with the Japanese Air Self Defense Force. Charlie was a Korean War Veteran.

Charlie attended Northeastern University and received a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at the Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC) as a research engineer in the area of high frequency acoustics. During his 30 plus years working for the Navy he was selected as National Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic ASW research center in La Spazia, Italy. During the 5 years in Italy, Charlie and his family enjoyed the cultures and extensive travel throughout Europe, Scandinavia, and the Balkans. He obtained numerous awards and patents for the Navy related to towed arrays and acoustics. After his retirement he worked as a consultant in the field of electronics engineering as well as an Associate Professor teaching at local universities.

Charlie embarked on many adventures. He loved living life to its fullest and was a life time learner. He enjoyed history and nature and loved being with his family and pets.

A life long practitioner of Transcendental Meditation, he studied under first generation teachers of Maharishi Yogi. He more recently learned and practiced Tai Chi.

He studied and spoke Japanese and Italian fluently.

As a young man he spent many hours working on his wooden boat and sailing Narragansett Bay. He was a member of the Newport Yacht Club and crew member racing Shield Class boats with his friends. Charlie was an accomplished Judo player, organizing public demonstrations in Newport with Judo teams from Japan.

Charlie bred and showed dogs. He spent many hours skydiving and founded the Orange Mass. skydiving club. He was certified in scuba diving.

A lifetime docent for the Roger Williams Park Zoo, he created a bio facts guide classifying all the animals at the zoo for use by the docents to educate visitors. He was also a docent for the Little Compton Historical Society.

For years Charlie participated in Revolutionary War re-enactments and educational events with Tew’s Company and the Second Rhode Island Regiment. He particularly enjoyed working with children; teaching about the history of our country. Charlie cherished the many friendships formed from these groups and fondly recalled the many adventures traveling across the region and once to Puerto Rico for a re-enactment.

Charlie was a longtime member of the End Zone Militia of the New England Patriots participating in the games at Gillette Stadium. He took pride in recounting these adventures with his comrades, players, fans and the Patriots organization.

Charlie was a member of the Green Vally Country Club and played on the NUWC golf league for 50 years.

Charlie loved nature, especially birds. He was a member of the Audubon Society and monitored the yearly migration and population of the osprey in Newport County.

Charlie was a member of the American Association of Geocosmic Research and was a certified Astrologer. Charlie loved the stars and study of the science of the space and universe; he shared the love of astronomy with his daughter Merritt and enjoyed many hours going on stargazing trips together.

At the age of 80, Charlie began to learn to play guitar and sing; attending guitar camp at the Ashokan Music Camp every summer in New York State.

Charlie loved spending his time at the Gotham family cottages fishing, boating and puttering; he was dearly loved by his wife Judy’s family.

Charlie was a powerful example to family, friends, community, and those with whom he shared his many interests. He was a kind, generous and compassionate person who loved life, learning, and cherished every moment- even during the most challenging times.

For the past 35 years, Charlie lived with Chronic Lymphoma Leukemia. Rather than fighting it, he accepted its challenges by seeking out the joy and fulfillment of being with his family, learning, and experiencing all the adventures that life offers. It never interfered with his determination to have fun and curiosity for life.

Charlie scheduled his many chemotherapies, surgeries and related treatments around fun times; so as not to miss a golf game or game day at Gillette Stadium with the End Zone Militia.

The family would like to thank the staff at Newport and Charlton Memorial Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care of Charlie and his family. The family would also like to thank our friends and community for their support and compassion during this time. A special mention to the “Newspaper Elves” who delighted Charlie with their deliveries.

Due to the Covid pandemic and out of concern for friends and the community, services for Charlie will be private. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later time. More information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent’s Services, 2425 Highland Avenue, Fall River MA, 02720 or online at saintvincentsservices.org.

Shortly before his passing Charlie said to his family “to think of me when you look at the earth, water, and sky; and I will be there.”

