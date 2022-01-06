The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to Covid

The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for January 31, have been postponed due to the Omicron Covid variant.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show,” CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a joint statement Wednesday. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

This is the second year in a row that the awards show is postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s awards were postponed until March.

This year’s Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for his second consecutive year, were set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles.

