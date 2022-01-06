Winter Storm Warning Issued for Rhode Island & Southeastern Massachusetts, Heavy Snow Expected



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Rhode Island and parts of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts, including the Interstate 95 Providence to Boston corridor, beginning late Thursday night into Friday with much of the area expecting 6″- 8″ of snow.. They warn that travel during the morning commute will be hazardous due to snow & reduced visibility. 1 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible from roughly 6-9 am over the warning area Friday morning. Flight cancellations are expected.

