RIP Ernest Norman Gallagher

Ernest Norman Gallagher, of Middletown, died of cancer Thursday, July 1, 2021.

He was the husband of the late Ellen M. (Curran) Gallagher.

Born April 7, 1951, in Newport, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Ernestine D. (Le Boeuf) Gallagher. Ernest grew up in Newport attending St. Joseph School, before his family moved to the Fifth Ward where he attended St. Augustine’s. He was a proud student at De La Salle Academy, ’69, and graduated Roger Williams University. Employed for many years at the U.S. Naval Base in Newport he worked in several divisions of the Morale, Welfare, Recreation Dept. including Seaview Lanes, the Enlisted and Officers Clubs.

Ernie was an active member of St. Lucy’s Parish and also was involved in the community, in particular as a softball coach for Middletown Little League. He enjoyed emceeing Bingo, playing a lively card game of “Pitch,” and serving as Toastmaster on special occasions. Ern was especially happy at Christmas to phone his nieces and nephews disguising his voice as Santa’s from the North Pole.

He is survived by his daughter, Kellie M. Gallagher (Brandon Aglio); his brothers, Patrick Gallagher, and Timothy Gallagher; his sisters, Joan Farrell (William) and Maggi Gallagher; sister-in-law, Sandra Gallagher; his nieces and nephews; and his sisters-in-law Carol Bowers (Walter) and Diane Howell (Glenn). He was preceded in death by his brother Michael Gallagher and sister-in-law Barbara Curran Raposa.

Ernest will be remembered and missed by many whose lives he touched.

In his memory and honor, donations to Cancer Research would be deeply appreciated.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!