RIP Genevieve Kane

Genevieve Kane, 94, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Middletown, RI surrounded by her family.

She was born November 18, 1926 in Tiverton, RI, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Malone) Frates. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Frates, Daniel Frates, Joseph Frates, and Steven Frates, and two sisters Ellen Medeiros and Jean Harrington. Genevieve was extremely proud of being Portuguese-Irish, one of seven, and being born and raised in Tiverton.

She was the widow of the late Francis “Lefty” Kane. They were lovingly together for over 61 incredible years until his passing in 2007.

Genevieve is survived by her three children: Michael Kane and his wife Sheila; Colleen Ivanoskos and her husband Richard; and Michele “Mimi” Thurman and her husband Mitchell. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Michael Kane, Sean Kane and his wife Pam, Christopher Kane, and Brittany Thurman, as well as three great grandchildren: Ashley Kempenaar, Brooke Kane, and Brianna Kane. She leaves behind many extended family members including nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in law.

In her younger years, Gen worked at various jobs, however, her biggest role was being a fierce advocate and caregiver to her family and friends. She truly enjoyed being a “house-wife” and her happiest moments were seeing everyone together at her home whether swimming in the pool, enjoying a clam boil, or hosting a holiday event.

She enjoyed many activities in her lifetime. Genevieve and Lefty traveled – her favorites trips were Nashville, Hawaii, Bermuda, and Italy. She was treated like a queen by her spouse and wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Gen had a big personality for such a little person and she was always the life of the party. She loved to entertain and be entertained by others. She enjoyed all types of shows from Golden Girls to musical theater to cabaret – for years she attended live performances at the old Warwick Musical Theater. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing an array of instruments including piano, organ, and guitar, which were all self-taught, and her love of music was all inclusive.

She was passionate about her knitting, sewing, baking, gardening, and fashion. She could often be found on the weekends shopping at Macy’s.

Genevieve was a big-hearted person, extremely generous, and loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything in this world.

She was a spitfire and had a sparky personality. She was strong-minded, strong-willed, and was never afraid to speak her truth. Most importantly she had a heart full of kindness and love, often providing or giving when someone was in need.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and patients at the Grand Islander Center where she became part of their family.

We are in peace to know she is now reunited with her husband, family, and friends in Heaven. She was and always will be so incredibly loved.

Her services will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Donations in Genevieve’s memory may be made to Grand Islander Center Resident Activity Fund, 333 Green End Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.

