About Us & Contact
Privacy
Disclaimer
Advertise with Buzz
Home
Advertise with Newport Buzz
Local Buzz
Local Buzz
See All
RIP Jennifer A. (Quint) Arbuckle
Newport & Nantucket Named Top 10 Best Beach Towns For Christmas
Governor McKee Announces $21 Million in Federal Funding to Help Rhode Islanders Pay the Cost of Utility Bills
The Buzz
The Buzz
See All
Newport & Nantucket Named Top 10 Best Beach Towns For Christmas
Governor McKee Announces $21 Million in Federal Funding to Help Rhode Islanders Pay the Cost of Utility Bills
Rhode Island Marks 3,000 Covid Deaths
Real Estate
Real Estate
See All
Newport’s ‘Bois Doré’ estate sells for $8.99 million
Newport’s ‘La Sanctuaire’ sells for $13,970,000
Beacon Rock Mansion sells for $23 million!!!
Newport Buzz Podcasts
Newport Buzz Podcasts
See All
Bartholomewtown Podcast: Are you entitled to rent relief? with Motif’s Michael Bilow
Bartholomewtown Podcast: Bill interviews Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee
Bartholomewtown Podcast: Bill speaks with legendary sports anchor Frank Carpano
❤️ Become A Supporter ❤️
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
RIP Brian Ferreira
Abandoned emaciated dog found on Thanksgiving in Portsmouth has a new home!
Newport’s ‘Bois Doré’ estate sells for $8.99 million
RIP Jennifer A. (Quint) Arbuckle
Christian Winthrop
·
December 22, 2021
Local
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Reddit
Print
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Home
Advertise with Newport Buzz
Local Buzz
The Buzz
Real Estate
Newport Buzz Podcasts
❤️ Become A Supporter ❤️
Type to search or hit ESC to close
See all results
Username
Password
Remember Me
Sign In
Enter username or email
Cancel