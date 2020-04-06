Margaret “Peg” Kerins Barabash, 75, of Valrico, FL, lost her battle with cancer Monday, March 30, 2020 at LifePath Hospice House with her husband, Jay Barabash, by her side.

Born October 25, 1944 in Newport, RI to Alice and Henry Kerins. A true 5th warder, she cherished her hometown. Graduating from Rogers HS in 1962, she received a bachelor’s degree in education from RI College, earning her Masters from Nova Southeastern University. An enduring legacy of inspired service in special ed touched countless lives teaching special needs children in NY, Japan, RI, Fla, Va and Calif before she retired in Florida after 44 years of service. Ever the life of the party, often creating the event, she will always be remembered for her special zest for life, her sense of humor and her one-of-a-kind story telling.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Ann Kerins Hetrick and brother-in-law Pat Hetrick. Survived by her loving husband of 48+ years, son Brian (Kylia) of Tallahassee, FL, daughter Amy of Valrico, FL, brother David P. Kerins of Newport, RI and her sister, Marilyn (Umberto) Angelucci of Istanbul, Turkey.

Additional survivors include nephews and nieces: Bowen Kerins, Abbey Kerins (Tai Tokeshi), Megan Kerins, Josh Angelucci (Homare) and Young Angelucci (Grace) along with countless friends who she considered part of her extended family.

A memorial celebration with friends and family will be held in Newport, RI in her honor at a time to be determined, perhaps in July.

In lieu of flowers. donations to LifePath Hospice 3010 W. Azeele St, Suite 102, Tampa, FL 33609 or at www.ChaptersHealth.org is preferred.