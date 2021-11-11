RIP Robert Joseph Weaver

Robert Joseph Weaver, 77, of Newport, RI passed away on November 7, 2021, at Newport Hospital. Robert was born and raised in Newport, graduated from Rogers High School, and was a lifelong resident of the city. Robert wore many hats throughout his time with us, but surely his biggest passion was his photography. He was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to shoot multiple America’s Cup races and music festivals but is best known for his incredible nature and wildlife images. An avid birder and nature enthusiast, Bobby had a true knack for capturing the essence of his subjects with his camera. His images have been a part of publications across the world.

Robert is survived by his daughters Tamsyn Weaver (Robert Jewett) and Kimberly Rios; his grandchildren Joseph, Aiden, Lily and Jasmyne; his sister Diane Reeve; his brother James Weaver; his companion Pam Dugan and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fenner Hall, 1 Fenner Ave, Newport, RI on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2-6.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby’s name to the Sachuest Point Wildlife Refuge, 50 Bend Road Charlestown, RI 02813 or to the Norman Bird Sanctuary 583 3rd Beach Road Middletown, RI 02842

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!