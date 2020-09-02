Terrance Moy Jr, 61, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on August 31, 2020.

Terry was born March 7, 1959, in Newport, RI to Terrance Moy and Frances (Toppa). Oldest of 5 siblings Terry was revered for his many talents and endurance. Life dealt him a tough hand, but he was loved fiercely by his family. He found joy in music, bike rides, his dog, friends and most of all his family. Terry was good at everything he did especially motocross and BMX, once sponsored by Yamaha and Honda, Terry brought his skills to Newport after relocating here in 1975. Despite struggles with mental illness, he maintained a great sense of humor and knew the words to every song from 1960 forward. Most of all, he will be remembered as being generous to anyone who needed it, especially the least among us. He invited the homeless to stay with him, would walk home cooked meals down to the YMCA and would give his last $10 to anyone who needed it.

He lived his final years at Hebert Health Center in Smithfield, RI after surviving a severe accident while riding his moped on West Main Road in 2016. Though a tough battle to survive, he lived another 4 years calling his family almost every day. He was well cared for there and the family will always be grateful.

Terrance is survived by his parents, Terrance and Frances Moy, his siblings; Stephen Moy and wife Marilyn of Middletown RI, Edward Moy and wife Alkione of Jamestown, Christopher and Phyllis Moy of Newport and sister Colleen and John-Shannon Byrne. He leaves many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many cousins. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to https://www.bikenewportri.org/terrymoyjr/ a nonprofit organization that helps make biking more accessible to everyone. Terry believed that biking was the cure for everything.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Avenue and Broadway in Newport. A reception will follow at Ocean Cliff from 12-2.

Burial will be private.