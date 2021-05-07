School Street condo sells for $1,995,000

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty on Friday announced the sale of Unit #7 at ‘Harrison House’ on 50 School Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Part of an impeccable condominium conversion on Historic Hill, the unit sold for $1,995,000, the second-highest condominium sale in Rhode Island this year.

Michelle Kirby and Kate Kirby Greenman represented the sellers, and Paul Leys represented the buyers.

Steeped in colonial history and originally conceived as a lodge for Freemasons, ‘Harrison House’ was designed in the late 1700s by Peter Harrison, known as “America’s first architect” and a designer of such notable buildings as the Redwood Library, and the Touro Synagogue, the first synagogue in the country. The impressive building at 50 School Street, with some modifications to the original design, was finally built in 1803.

Unit #7 is one of eight unique, brand new luxury residences and has an airy, open floor plan and two private decks. A lower-level parking garage with elevator access and a common rooftop deck complement the high end amenities. The rooftop deck has its own historic tale: blown off in the hurricane of 1938, the developer received Historic District Commission approval to restore the observation platform. Now illuminated at night, the rooftop deck is an especially beautiful presence on Newport’s evening skyline and affords spectacular views to residents.

