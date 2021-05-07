RIP Gunnar Bjornson

Gunnar Clinton Bjornson, age 26, of Tiverton, Rhode Island and Tamarac, Florida passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2020, after losing a hard fought battle to addiction. Gunnar was born in Norwood, MA to Eric Bjornson and Alicia Mason Bjornson. He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Bella Bjornson, his partner, Colleen Sugalski, his parents, Eric and Alicia Bjornson, his sisters, Linnea and Anja Bjornson, grandmothers, Jacqueline Mason and Stephanie Bjornson, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Raymond and Eileen York, Dr. Francis C. Mason, and Clinton L. Bjornson.

Gunnar attended St. Philomena School, Tiverton High School, Lee Academy, and obtained a scholarship to The College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. He loved soccer, baseball, and snowboarding, but his heart remained on the basketball court. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he helped lead the Tiverton High School basketball team to the All-Division State Basketball Championship in 2011 with his Coach and mentor, Jerry Arcouette.

Gunnar spent his career dedicated to helping those who also struggled with addiction at Atlantic Recovery in Davie, Florida. He was known for his witty sense of humor, charismatic personality, and devilish good looks. Though he cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially Alex Jarman, Ian Rudis, and Stephen Solway, the light of his life and apple of his eye was his beloved daughter Bella Michele Bjornson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Christopher’s Church, 1554 Main Rd., Tiverton. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Main Rd., Tiverton.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gunnar’s memory can be made to https://herrenproject.org/donate-3/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!