RIP Giuseppina Brown

Giuseppina (Martinelli) Brown, 96, of Newport, died on May 2, 2021, in the St. Clare Home.

She was the wife of the late Archie Roy “YoHo” Brown Jr.

Giuseppina was born in Livorno, Toscana, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Orlando and Luisa (Nencioni) Martinelli.

She is survived by her daughters, Oriana Brown Armstrong and her husband Gregory of Jacksonville, FL, and Vania Brown-Small of Middletown, RI, and her grandchildren, Lance Kyle Small Jr. and his wife Ashley of Tampa, FL, and India Cenal Small and her partner Will of Portsmouth, RI. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Braelyn Small, Riley Small, and Landen Bannon. Giuseppina is also survived by her nephews, Venio Cosci of Livorno, Toscana, Italy; Brian Hammonds of Wilmington, DE; and Craig Hammonds of Portsmouth, RI. Additionally, she is survived by her nieces, Oriana Trassinelli of Livorno, Toscana, Italy; and Verna Bash-Flowers of Gastonia, NC.

She was the mother of the late Venio Brown.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 PM and on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services be held on Monday, May 10, at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Her entombment will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown.

