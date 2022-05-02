Sen. Dawn Euer Announces Re-Election Campaign

Senator Dawn Euer announced today that she is running for re-election to the state senate in District 13, representing Newport and Jamestown. She is currently serving her second full-term in the Rhode Island Senate.

“This past year brought many challenges to Rhode Island, but it also brought chances for progress. In the 2021 session, I introduced more legislation than ever before on a wide range of issues that affect my constituents’ everyday lives,” said Euer, who was first sworn into office in August 2017. “As I reflect on the laws that were passed and the work that is ahead, I am optimistic for our community. I am committed to building a brighter future for Newport, Jamestown, and Rhode Island.”

In 2021, Euer sponsored a wide range of bills that became law including a short-term rental regulatory law, which creates a database of short-term rental units and requires third party hosting platforms to register short-term rentals with the State; extending the historic preservation tax credit; protecting victims of sexual assault; and preserving open space. Also signed into law in 2021 was the landmark Act on Climate. Euer says, “While passage of last year’s Act on Climate, a law which sets mandatory, enforceable climate emissions reduction goals leading the state to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050, was a huge accomplishment, the work has just begun. The work to implement the Act on Climate has highlighted the need to focus on advancing environmental climate legislation in coordination with utility reform and consumer protection. My goal is to protect consumers through the transition to clean energy while meeting our collective climate goals and creating local jobs.”

2022 has been just as busy, with Euer’s Let RI Vote Act passing the Senate and currently awaiting a vote in the House – this bill will expand access to early voting and vote-by-mail, while ensuring the integrity of our election system.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to leverage my legal and community experience to serve the people of Jamestown and Newport, and while I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, I know we have so much left to do,” added Euer. “It’s been an honor to represent Senate District 13’s residents at the State House and I humbly ask for their support in this year’s election.”

